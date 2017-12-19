Kenzie Beaton Memorial Tournament begins tomorrow

MABOU: On Thursday, December 21, the Kenzie Beaton Memorial Hockey Tournament kicks off for the fifth year at the Mabou Athletic Centre.

“Every year when I start in June preparing, I have two guys on the committee to help make the tournament a success and it would not be able to be as successful without them,” said organizer Wesley Beaton. “Kendell MacInnis from Port Hood has helped with some prizes and our banner while David Spears has done a ton of leg work.

“This year, I have included the Grade 12 Dalbrae safe grad committee. They will host a barbeque on Friday and Saturday. We have a pub each night. On Thursday, after the family game, Andre Pettipas will play at the arena and on Friday, Rankin MacEachern will also play. Both performances are free admission and over 19.

“On Saturday night, the four championship games will take place with Eddie Cummings playing at the Mabou Hall to finish off the evening and tournament.”

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, December 21

6 p.m. Chuckies Canucks vs Sunnyvale Samsquanches

7 p.m. Opening Ceremony Family Game

8 p.m. Zutphens vs Kokomaki

9 p.m. Swamp Rabbits vs Mighty Dekes

9 p.m. Pub with Andre Pettipas

Friday, December 22

11 a.m. MaxJagrs vs Cruising Along

Noon Thrillbillies vs Mabou BlueFins

1 p.m. The Chiefs vs Bongo Bros

2 p.m. Sunnyvale Samsqanches vs Kokomaki

3 p.m. Harbour Linemen vs Mighty Dekes

4 p.m. Sunnyvale Samsquanches vs Zutphens

5 p.m. Cruising Along vs Thrillbillies

6 p.m. Harbour Linemen vs Swamp Rabbits

7 p.m. Glen Falloch Rd vs Fros Flyers

8 p.m. MaxJagrs vs Mabou BlueFins

9 p.m. Glen Falloch Rd vs Bongo Bros

9:30 p.m. Pub with Rankin MacEachern

Saturday, December 23

8 a.m. Chuckies Canucks vs Zutphens

9 a.m. Swamp Rabbits vs Harbour Rankins

10 a.m. Fros Flyers vs Chiefs

11 a.m. Cruising Along vs Mabou Bluefins

Noon Chuckies Canucks vs Kokomaki

1 p.m. Chiefs vs Glen Falloch Rd

2 p.m. Mighty Dekes vs Harbour Rankins

3 p.m. Fros Flyers vs Bongo Bros

4 p.m. Harbour Linemen vs Harbour Rankins

5 p.m. Maxjagrs vs Thrillbillies

6 p.m. Lobster Division Championship

7 p.m. Tuna Division Championship

8 p.m. Crab Division Championship

9 p.m. Herring Division Championship