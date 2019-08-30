Christine Campbell rocked the Nova Scotia Summer Fest stage Friday evening.
Photos by Drake Lowthers — Ray Mattie, the mastermind behind the province’s newest music festival – Nova Scotia Summer Fest – addresses the crowd Friday night at Keppoch Mountain.
CTV’s Ana Almedia co-hosted the inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest at Keppoch Mountain this past weekend.
Maura Whitman provided a special solo acoustic performance between sets Friday evening at the Nova Scotia Summer Fest.
Three time Juno-Award winning rapper Classified, who hails from Enfield, was the headliner Friday night at the inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest.

