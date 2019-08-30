Home Community Keppoch Mountain hosts inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest Community Keppoch Mountain hosts inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest By Drake Lowthers - August 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Christine Campbell rocked the Nova Scotia Summer Fest stage Friday evening. Photos by Drake Lowthers — Ray Mattie, the mastermind behind the province’s newest music festival – Nova Scotia Summer Fest – addresses the crowd Friday night at Keppoch Mountain. CTV’s Ana Almedia co-hosted the inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest at Keppoch Mountain this past weekend. Maura Whitman provided a special solo acoustic performance between sets Friday evening at the Nova Scotia Summer Fest. Three time Juno-Award winning rapper Classified, who hails from Enfield, was the headliner Friday night at the inaugural Nova Scotia Summer Fest. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Harbour Wars in Little Harbour raise money for cancer care fund Community Remembering those lost at sea Community 1st Port Hawkesbury Scouts host annual Kub Kar and Beaver Buggy rallies Community Celebrating the anniversary of the Canso Causeway Community Place Savalette officially opens Community Quilts on display in Port Hastings