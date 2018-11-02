Langille, Roland “Wayne” – Age 70 years of Port Hood, Inverness Co, passed away peacefully at home, as the sun came up on Saturday, October 27th, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Tatamagouche, he was a son of Mary Kathleen (Fullerton) Hooper and the late Roland Alexander Langille and also predeceased by stepfather, Robert Frothingham Hooper. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Langley); daughters, Laura (Gary); Leeanne (Pierre) both of Halifax; grandchildren, Sebastian, Easton, Emmerson and Nicholas; brothers, Colin (Yvan ) Montreal, PQ; Gregory (Sandra), Saint John, NB; Jeffrey (Faye ), Hunter River, PEI; and sister, Rosealee, Trenton; in-laws, Laura Jean Langley and the late Jimmy “Nick “ Langley, sisters-in-law, Arlene Bussey, Port Hawkesbury; Debora Langley , Fort McMurray, AB; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Rebecca, Jessica, Alyson, Morgan, Gavin, Gina, Mark, Kendra and Luke; and many special grand nieces and nephews. Wayne had a happy childhood in Tatamagouche, with summers at the cottage in Malagash. The Langille/Fullerton cousins had a great bond and in later years always managed to have a summer reunion “at the shore.” Wayne’s family moved to Port Hawkesbury in the early 60’s where he attended school, played hockey and made lifelong friends. He worked for his father’s Chev dealership and loved taking the new cars out for a spin. Part-time work at the Pulp Mill and delivering oil allowed him the funds to purchase his first car, a blue Pontiac convertible. He studied the Plumbing and Pipefitting trade at NSIT in Halifax and became a proud member of Local 682, serving as a respected board member. He was an active member and trustee of St Stephen’s-Jubilee United Church. He worked all over Canada and the US but when he was home, he gave all his energy into being a loving Dad and husband. Wayne enjoyed photography, gardening and was never without a project on the go! He always found a new passion and did not stop until he mastered it. He was an energy conservationist and lover of nature. Wayne was very interested in forest management and was happy to serve on the board of North Inverness. He was ahead of his time in many ways and loved the challenge of reinventing systems. The welcome mat was always out at his home as he shared stories with young and old in the garage, on the deck, and by the fire pit. Wayne was a true friend to many and never missed a chance to drop in for short visits. He was very fond of his home in Port Hood, the beach, the wharf, the lobster and the people. He was a music lover and from the days of the transistor radio to the present he was always playing the tunes. Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 1st, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in Port Hood and Area Resting Place. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Stephen’s-Jubilee United Church, Port Hood at 11a.m. Friday, November 2nd with Pastor Maggie Plant officiating. Burial will take place in the Union Protestant Cemetery, Port Hood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Inverness Palliative Care Society, St. Stephen’s-Jubilee United Church or charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com