Community L’Ardoise Acadian Festival By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The L’Ardoise Acadian Festival parade began at the baseball field, travelled past the community centre and ended at the parking lot of the East Coast Credit Union. Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard — Jace Tanner enlisted his mother, Kelly Tanner, for a last-minute ride in the L’Ardoise Acadian Festival parade on July 28. Addyson MacPhail (left), Hayley Bona and Mason Bona joined in on the festival fun with L’Ardoise festival organizer Nicole Eisen (right) at the Evangeline and Gabriel festival event on July 25. Seaside Communications was part of the small-but-mighty parade that helped wrap up the 2019 L’Ardoise Acadian Festival. Sunday afternoon events in L’Ardoise included an artisan market at the community centre. A number of classic cars were also part of the parade that took place on the final day of the L’Ardoise Acadian Festival. Addyson MacPhail proudly displayed some of her artwork during a Thursday afternoon crafts and storytelling event at the L’Ardoise Community Centre. The L’Ardoise and District Volunteer Fire Department’s trucks were among the more popular parade entries. Georgina Murphy was joined by her grand-daughter Mya Ivany for the Evangeline and Gabriel event in L’Ardoise on July 25. The parade entry from Lobsters R Us included a large lobster and a lighthouse. A variety of games were offered on the grounds of the L’Ardoise Holy Guardian Angels Church during the annual L’Ardoise Acadian Festival on July 28. A train theme was part of the parade entry from Foodland “Express.”