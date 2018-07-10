Latest from Antigonish-Guysborough Rural Fastpitch League

ANTIGONISH-GUYSBOROUGH: On Tuesday of last week, the Heatherton Warriors and Pomquet Acadians played a pair of games with the Warriors winning the first 8-1 and the Acadians taking the second 2-1.

Paul Purcell was the winning pitcher in game one, and Donnelly Archibald took the loss.

The top hitters for Heatherton were Ricky Bowie, with two singles, a double, and four RBIs; and Alex Chisholm had three singles and an RBI. Leading Pomquet were Dave MacPherson with a solo homer, a single and an RBI; and James Williams with a pair of singles.

In game two, Pomquet’s Archibald threw 14ks to take the win. The losing pitcher was Adam Anderson.

The top hitter for Pomquet was Brian Gilfoy, with two singles and two RBIs. For Heatherton, Joey MacDonald had a single and an RBI.

Last Wednesday, the Acadians dropped the St. Joseph’s Chiefs 4-3.

Pomquet’s Archibald took the win on the mound, and Craig MacDonald was the losing pitcher.

Archibald was also Pomquet’s leading hitter, going two-for-two with a homer and three RBIs.

Arnold Murphy was three-for-four with three doubles and two RBIs.