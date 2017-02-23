Lawrence Bernard (Bernie) Middleton

Middleton, Lawrence Bernard (Bernie)

(Three Island Cove) Rockdale, Nova Scotia passed away surrounded by family at Strait Richmond Hospital at age 92. Bernie was the son of the late Henry and Barbara (Mombourquette) Middleton. Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Leona (Sampson) Middleton, children Hank (Beth) Middleton, Bridgewater; Paula (Craig Harvey), Nestleton; Valerie (Harold) O’Connell, Ottawa; and Greg (Gaye) Middleton, Three Island Cove, grandchildren Ryan and Patrick O’Connell, Emily, Kari and Joel Middleton, sister Edna Sampson (Halifax), many nieces, nephews and friends. Bernie was pre-deceased by daughters, Marla and Ann Marie (Cameron), brothers Charlie, Gerald, Joseph, Roy and sisters Margaret, Muriel, Cecilia and Rita.

As a young man, Bernie fished with his father and worked on the trains between Halifax and Montreal. Bernie later returned to Three Island Cove and his beloved Cape Breton to continue the family tradition of fishing. Bernie worked as manager of the L’Ardoise Credit Union for 13 years while continuing to haul traps before going to work during lobster season.

Bernie was a well-read man who enjoyed reading Maritime based stories, especially in later years. He loved reciting poetry, listening to Cape Breton fiddle music, playing crib, gardening, cutting wood, square dancing, and watching the Toronto Blue Jays. The Middleton home was a home to everyone; friends, family and strangers (who soon became friends).

Bernie was an active member of his community. He was a lifetime member of Holy Guardian Angels Church, L’Ardoise. For many years he sold tickets and found sponsors for the Festival Acadien de L’Ardoise. He was an active member of the cooperative movement receiving an award from the Credit Union League of Nova Scotia.

Bernie was a reluctant traveller, but with some coaxing he made trips to Ontario to visit his daughters and grandkids as well as trips to the South Shore to visit his son and daughter-in-law. In later years he made trips to Newfoundland, Gaspe, Montreal and PEI, but he was always happiest near the ocean in Three Island Cove.

A special thank you to Dr. Paul Pluta and all the Nursing staff at Strait Richmond Hospital for the extraordinary care they provided.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 on Friday, February 24 at Holy Guardian Angels Funeral Home, L’Ardoise. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25 at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church, L’Ardoise. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strait Richmond Hospital, L’Ardoise Volunteer Fire Department, or a charity of your choice.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.