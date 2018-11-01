Lawyer suspended indefinitely

By: Raissa Tetanish

Editor

Hub Now,

Tatamagouche Light

PORT HAWKESBURY: A Port Hawkesbury lawyer and former president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party has been suspended until further notice by the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society.

Jason Boudrot had his practising certificate suspended pursuant to Section 37(1) and (2) of the Legal Profession Act, effective Oct. 31, one day after he resigned as president at the Nova Scotia Liberal Party for personal reasons. Boudrot had been a managing partner in Boudrot Rodgers Law Offices.

In a media statement issued by Adam Rodgers, Boudrot had reported to the society on Oct. 29 that he had misappropriated money from the firm’s clients’ trust funds.

“Such a violation is among the most serious a lawyer can commit,” reads the statement, which adds Boudrot has since been removed from the firm.

Rodgers’ statement says the firm’s lawyers and staff have been cooperating with the society, and “diligently and thoroughly” reviewing the operations to understand the magnitude of the issue. He said the missing funds would be replaced forthwith.

“Our primary focus is protecting the interests of our clients,” Rodgers wrote in the statement. “We are committed to making whole any affected client.”

Those with the law firm have been reaching out to their clients, and any who have not been contacted directly are encouraged to contact the firm.

Rodgers said the firm’s employees will continue to cooperate with the barristers’ society and its Complaints Investigation Committee during their investigation.

The law firm’s website says Boudrot was called to the bar in 1996. He was mostly handling corporate cases, wills and estates, and real estate. Boudrot’s brother, Jake Boudrot, is the editor of The Reporter, in Port Hawkesbury, while his cousin, Blake Ross, is with the sales team at the Pictou Advocate.

Rodgers’ statement doesn’t include how long the misappropriation may have been ongoing, nor does it say how much money was involved.

Boudrot had served as party president since the most recent annual general meeting, held Oct. 13. For the eight years prior, he served as the party’s vice-president.