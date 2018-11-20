MONCTON: It was a learning experience for the Cape Breton West Islanders who traveled to Moncton last week to take part in the Monctonian Challenge Hockey Tournament.

In their first game on Thursday, the Islanders fell 2-1 to Seminaire St-Joseph. The Quebec prep-school team scored twice in the first period with Sam Grant cutting the lead in half early in the third period.

Coach Nick MacNeil said the team controlled the play but had a hard time finding the back of the net. He said the loss took the wind out of the team’s sails for the rest of the weekend.

“We were the better team in the game,” he said.

In the second game, the Islanders dropped Contendo Northern Moose 5-2. Grant scored twice with Lewis Taylor, Neil MacLean and Lowell MacDonald bulging the twine.

In their third and final game of the tournament, the Islanders fell 5-3 to the Marham Majors. The Islanders held the lead three times but Markham tied things up each time before going ahead in the third and adding an empty-netter. Dell Welton, Darren Waterman, and Luke Hadly handled the scoring for the locals.

MacNeil said the game was close and could have gone either way. Overall, MacNeil said the weekend was a little disappointing but his squad knows they can compete with teams in other leagues.

“I think it was a good experience for a lot of kids,” he said. “We’ve got to refocus this week because we’ve got a big weekend at home versus the top team in the league in Cole Harbour who are strong. Coming into Tuesday’s practice we’ve got to refocus and be a little more confident in our selves. We’ve got to believe in ourselves all of the time.”

The Islanders sit fourth in the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey league. The Islanders hit the ice at 6 p.m. on Saturday against the Cole Harbour Pro Hockey Life Wolfpack and then again against the Wolfpack on Sunday at noon in Port Hood.