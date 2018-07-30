It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley Ann LeBlanc (Dorey) on July 24th, 2018, at the age of 70 years old, after a courageous fight with cancer. She will be fondly thought of daily by her husband of 50 years, Gerald, and their children Lisa (Arichat, NS), Kevin (Tamara – Beaumont, AB), Connie (Shane – Hope, BC), Lori (Halifax, NS), Tracy (Chilliwack, BC) and Nichole (Vancouver, BC). Siblings Leon (Evangeline), Paul (Ethel), Leonard (Patsy), Suzanne (Alexander), Claire (Willard), Lucy and Darlene (Junior). Grand-children Travis, Carson, Kaileigh, Makayla, Kyle, Kelton, Gage, Trista, Ivy, Gus, Eden, Keenan, Emersyn, Shanna. And Great grand-daughter Abrielle Sampson. Shirley was predeceased by son Stephen, granddaughter Nolan, brother Conrad and parents Walter and Evelyn Dorey. Also mourning are her companion of the last 2 years Norman MacInnis his daughters Anne-Marie and Francine and his grandchildren Rachel, Matt and Russell. Her special puppy, Angel, has been a little lost without her for weeks. She will also be greatly missed by her countless friends at St. Anne Centre in Arichat where she worked tirelessly and selflessly for 22 years. Shirley touched many lives through her work ethic, loving nature and laugh. If she ever touched your heart in any way, pay close attention to any birds who visit you in the coming days, weeks, months and years. Special thanks to Dr DeRoche and the incredible staff at The Strait Richmond Hospital. Over the years “Shirls” had helped train several of the staff members who now helped her these last few weeks. So we know they gave her a little extra tlc even if she was reluctant to take it. And finally thank you to Doreen, Nancy, Michelle and Lynn. We cannot begin to describe how important your friendships were to her and how necessary your support was to the family. By request there will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2019 when we can reunite the family again. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or St. Anne Centre.