PORT HAWKESBURY: To fulsome applause at the May 6 general meeting of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury, Branch 43 president Gary Burns congratulated two long serving Branch 43 members for taking on additional responsibilities with the regional organizations of the Nova Scotia-Nunavut Command.

John MacLeod Langley, the current 2nd vice president of Branch 43 and a very active past Poppy Chairman, was elected to the post of Zone Commander for Zone 3, which includes all legion branches in Inverness and Richmond counties.

Langley will be recognized through local schools for his leadership and successful advancement of the poster and literary contest during his tenure as the Poppy Chairman. Langley has already been very active in travelling to attend legion events throughout both counties. His comradeship with the members throughout Zone 3 will ensure the continued focus on the ideals of the legion: “We will remember them.”

Sylvester MacInnis – the current and long serving Service Officer, Awards Officer and past Branch 43 president – will assume the role of 1st deputy to the

District Commander for District A, which includes all legion branches on Cape Breton Island. Because he has already been active within the Zone A Command for several years, MacInnis brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to his new role ensuring the concerns of the Zone A veterans remain central to the work of the legion in Cape Breton. MacInnis will be recognized locally as the Branch 43 Officer who, regardless of wind and weather, reads out the list of the names during the Remembrance Day service in Port Hawkesbury.

Burns added that Langley and MacInnis will both be excellent emissaries for Branch 43 at Zone and District events.