LeRoux, Francis Cornelius, 56, L’Ardoise, passed away peacefully at home Sunday December 10th, 2017 in his sleep, with his wife Meredith, in the company of family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born in L’Ardoise, March 12 1961, he was the son of Clem and the late Mary R. (Gagnon) LeRue. The oldest of four children, Francis was a great carpenter, he took pride in his work, and took his time to make it right. If you wanted something done fast, Francis wasn’t the guy to call, but if you wanted it done right, he was your man. He was passionate about history, a sort of local historian, and spent countless hours researching the history of L’Ardoise, and his own genealogy, he loved watching sports, and spending time with his grandchildren. Francis loved animals, and enjoyed spending time with his dog Lucas, and cats Tookie and Sunshine.

He is survived by his father Clem; wife Meredith; sons Garrette (Heidi) and Adrian (Keely); daughter Lauren (Scott); sisters Madelaine (Harold), Jeannie, and Linda; grandchildren Lucas, Logan, Liam, and Daniel. He is pre-deceased by his mother Mary Renee.

We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the wonderful people who have helped and cared for Francis in his time of need: Dr. Kingston Memorial Clinic, St. Martha’s Hospital, Cape Breton Cancer Treatment Center, Victoria Grace Hospital, Strait Richmond Hospital, MacDonnell’s Pharmacy and to the community of L’Ardoise and all of its wonderful people.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca