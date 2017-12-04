INVERNESS COUNTY: The 2017 Christmas season will again feature a concert series presented by the Inverness County Singers and their young protégées.

The theme this year is “Lessons and Carols” and will feature not only traditional carols such as “We Three Kings,” “While Shepherds Watched” and “In the Bleak Midwinter,” but readings from local Cape Breton authors such as Frank Macdonald and Lesley Crewe and some tunes from the more distant past.

These readings will be recited by members of the group and will highlight both the spiritual side of Christmas, as well as its many traditions of giving and gratitude.

A new feature of this year’s concerts will be the debut of Vocal Motion – a group of young singers aged 13–17 years who will be performing several pieces acapella. The youngest singers in the concert – ages 6–12 – will perform solo at the beginning.

The Inverness County Singers are directed by Laurel Browne and accompanied by Lawrence Cameron.

The concert schedule is: Saturday, December 9 at St. Mark’s, Port Hawkesbury; Friday, December 15, St. Andrew’s, Judique; and Saturday, December 16, St. Mary’s, Mabou.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission is a donation to the Nova Scotia Food Bank.