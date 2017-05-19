Every three or four years in Nova Scotia we have an election.

With this come promises from politicians of all stripes. My experience over the years has been that promises are made to sway voters even though the politicians know that. A lot of these promises cannot and will not be accomplished.

During the 2013 election, a promise was made by the Liberal candidate for Cape Breton-Richmond, Michel Samson and that was, and I quote: “to assemble a working group of MLAs, senior bureaucrats, and representatives from the community to engage the union and retires in exploring possible solutions to the NewPage pension shortfall.”

I served on a committee of retirees who worked hard in an effort to restore some of the pension shortfall.

On October 23, 2013, I called Michel Samson’s office asking his secretary to have Michel call me. She told me that he would be in touch by the weekend. I never received a return call from our MLA.

I called his office again on November 15 and November 23, asking his secretary to have him call me. There was no response to my request.

I called Michel’s Halifax office on December 10, 2013 asking to speak with Michel. His assistant stated that she would given the message to his executive assistant. That same day, I had a discussion with Ellen Burke and gave her some information about our pension committee and reminded her of Michel’s promise during the election. She promised me that either she or Michel would get back to me.

On January 14, 2014, Michel finally called me. He stated that they were in discussions regarding the NewPage pension shortfall and he should have something to say on this very soon.

I informed him that we have made a proposal to the NDP government. He asked me to send him a copy of that proposal which I did the following day. That was the last I ever heard from Michel Samson. There was never any follow up with me.

In my judgement, the promise made by Michel Samson was nothing other than a ploy to gain votes and taking advantage of a group of vulnerable people who just lost up to 40 per cent of their income. A prime example of a politician crossing the line with election promises.

Roddie MacDonald

Port Hawkesbury