Linda A. MacIsaac (Kiley), 70, of Port Hawkesbury, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2016 in New Glasgow surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born in Sydney, NS to Basil and Blanche Kiley on February 1, 1946, the youngest daughter of 16 children. She attended school in Whitney Pier, Sydney. She married Greg MacIsaac on May 17, 1969 in Holy Redeemer Church, Sydney. She graduated from Cosmetology as a Master Stylist and Cosmetologist and had a successful career for 30 plus years. She was a Master Stylist and Cosmetologist instructor for a time at the Community College in Port Hawkesbury. She found time while raising her family to be involved in many organizations – Girl Guides of Canada, Church Events and Education, Curling Club and Red Cross. As an adventurous spirit, she loved to dance, swim, cook, camp, curl, cross-country ski, scuba dive, crafts and parasail.

Linda is survived by her husband Greg, son Paul and wife Tracy, daughter Constance and husband Oliver, daughter Melinda and partner Patrick, grandchildren Justice and Pauline.

Linda’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Aberdeen Hospital; and to the staff at Glen Haven Manor.

A private service will be held at a future date in accordance to Linda’s wishes. The cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Curry’s Funeral Home, Glace Bay.