Home Community Lions Club gives to healthcare facilities Accepting $1,500 donations each are Aurine Richard (left), coordinator of the Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation and Monique Samson, on behalf of St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre. Community Lions Club gives to healthcare facilities By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - June 7, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter LOUISDALE: A great evening took place at the 48th Annual Louisdale Lions Club banquet held on May 28. The Lions announced $1,500 donations each to the Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation and St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre.