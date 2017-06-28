Little Anse on top of RABA

STRAIT AREA: June is edging to a close, and the RABA has the defending league champs undefeated in five games but the Isle Madame Mariners have also proven a team not to mess with.

The Little Anse Hawks are 5-0, and the Mariners are at 6-4. The Port Hawkesbury Bucs are 4-4, and the Inverness Athletics are 3-3. The Petit de Grat Red Caps haven’t seen a lot of field time, and have managed to go 1-2. The St. Peter’s Royals have won one of eight games.

The Athletics split with the Mariners in two Sunday games played at the Petit de Grat field.

The first outing saw the Mariners edge the Athletics 6-5. Zack Bond pitched the full game and threw four strikeouts. Good with the bat for the Mariners was Joel Fougere, who went 2-3. The losing pitcher was Nick MacNeil, and the top hitters for Inverness were Mark Copley and Graham MacDougall, who both went 2-4.

The second game saw Inverness manage a 16-3 win.

The winning pitcher was Justin Brann, and the top hitter for Inverness was Olan Spears, who went 3-3. The losing pitcher was Dylan David, and the top hitter for the Mariners was Callum Boudreau, who went 1-3 with three RBIs.

Last Saturday’s doubleheader between Petit de Grat and St. Peter’s was postponed.

Last Friday night, the Mariners treated the Bucs to a 12-9 final at the Petit de Grat field.

Jimmy Bungay pitched five innings and threw eight strikeouts for the win. The top hitter for the Mariners was Zack Bond, who was 4-for-5 with three RBIs. The losing pitcher for the Bucs was Greg Rioux, and top hitter was Christian Marchand (2-for-4 with two RBIs).

Last Wednesday, the yet-to-be-beaten league leaders scored a 27-14 win over St. Peter’s.

Justin Delorey pitched the win with nine strikeouts, and Darren Campbell took the loss for the Royals.

Brandon Boudreau was on the attack for Little Anse, (3-for-7 with six runs) and Steven Campbell played well for St. Peter’s, (3-for-4, with three RBIs and three runs).

On Tuesday of last week, the Little Anse Hawks dropped the Isle Madame Mariners 15-7.

The winning pitcher was Tyler Babin, and the top hitter was Leigh Bourque who went 3-4. The losing pitcher for the Mariners was Michael Diggdon, and the top hitters were Zack Bond and Gilles Fougere who both went 2-for-4.

Upcoming games include:

Sunday, July 2: Red Caps at Athletics (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

Monday, July 3: Bucs at Hawks 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: Mariners at Hawks 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5: Royals at Mariners 6 p.m.