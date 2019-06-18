DARTMOUTH: Two RCMP officers who have ties to the area have been honoured with a national life-saving award at the St. John Ambulance Investiture and Awards Ceremony at Government House in Halifax on Saturday, May 25.

Cst. Christine Pelly and Cpl. Deepak Prasad accepted National Silver Awards for saving or attempting to save a life through the application of first aid knowledge and skills, where no risk to their life exists.

“Receiving the award at Government House by the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia was a truly amazing feeling and honour,” Prasad told The Reporter. “More amazing was the feeling we had when the person we did CPR on survived.”

On November 11, 2018, Pelly, a general duty constable from the Antigonish detachment and Prasad, who is currently the wellness peer support coordinator at Nova Scotia RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth and who has previously served in Port Hawkesbury and Antigonish, were marching in Antigonish Remembrance Day ceremonies when they saw an elderly man collapse in front of them.

“Cst. Chritine Pelly and I just happened to be at the right place and the right time. We were marching behind the veterans in Antigonish Remembrance Day ceremonies when we saw an elderly man collapse,” Prasad indicated. “All of our training kicked in and we all worked as an amazing team. What was unique was that there were different first responder groups at the scene, but we all worked together as one.”

As Pelly dialed 911, Prasad lowered the man to the ground, and with the help of several fire fighters performed CPR. He used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from a local church before EHS took over the patient.

“Something we learned at the RCMP Training Academy is that we are always on duty; we can always be called into duty. When we leave the Cadet Training Program, we become more vigilant, more focused, and more driven,” Prasad said. “When I talk to RCMP veterans, they tell me that “they are still in Mountie mode,” no matter what uniform we wear or what service we represent, first responders are always willing and wanting to help.”

Each year at Government House, the St. John Ambulance Investiture and Awards Ceremony recognizes outstanding contributions by volunteers, instructors, staff, community, and organizations who have shown exemplary dedication and commitment to contributing to the mission of St. John Ambulance to improve the health, safety, and quality of life of all Canadians.