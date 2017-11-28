Local rink prevails to win annual cashspiel

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Community Curling Club (SACCC) hosted its annual cashspiel on the weekend on November 17 which attracted 12 teams from across eastern Nova Scotia.

The successful weekend was capped by a very exciting finish in the “A” Division Final. The Wayne Sangster Rink from the Truro Curling Club battled back from four points down to tie the contest in the sixth end. The teams then traded single points in the seventh and eighth ends to force an extra end.

It was the local rink of Donald MacCuspic who stole two points in the extra end to claim victory and the top prize of $1,000 in the Strait Supplies/Stright MacKay Division.

The “B” Division saw the team of Kurt Roach from the Sydney Curling Club defeat the Sean Bray Rink out of the CFB Halifax Curling Club to claim the top prize of $500.

In the “C” Division final, it was the Leroy MacEachern Rink out of the Highlander Curling Club in Antigonish defeating the Margo Watt foursome from the New Caledonia Curling Club in Pictou to win the B&N Distributors division top prize of $300.

The organizing committee would like to thank all the curlers who participated, and would especially like to thank title co-sponsors Strait Supplies Ltd. and Stright MacKay, as well as the “C” Division Sponsor B&N Distributors.