Boudreau, Lorenzo Louis, Arichat

The family of the late Lorenzo Louis Boudreau is sad to announce his passing on February 16, 2017 at the age of 94 at St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat. Lorenzo is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Corinne (Hureau), his son Donald, daughter-in-law Donna, grandsons Jason (Janette), Jake, and granddaughter Dawn (Nicholas); great grandchildren, Eliza, Ella, Abraham and Ruby. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Lorenzo was predeceased by his father Daniel and mother Catherine (Barrett), sisters Edna and Lillian; brother’s James, Charles, Freeman, Jacob, Stephen, Leo, and Joseph. Lorenzo served Canada in Iceland during World War II aiding with anti-submarine missions in the North Atlantic. He worked as a mechanic at Booth’s Fisheries, then owned and operated an Irving Oil garage in Arichat until his retirement in 1983.Lorenzo was a member of the Isle Madame Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat, Lawrence Kavanaugh Council 4607, West Arichat, NS Liberal Association and the Isle Madame Historical Society. A well-known supporter of sports, Lorenzo helped construct a baseball diamond and hockey rink in Arichat and volunteered as a coach, in addition to playing hockey and baseball. As a result of his keen interest in local affairs and devotion to his beloved community of Isle Madame, Lorenzo was made an honorary Richmond Municipal Councilor in 2002. Also an avid local historian, Lorenzo recently traced the genealogy of every family on Isle Madame. Visitation will be at C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A celebration of his life will take place on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Arichat with Rev. Doug MacDonald officiating. Cremation to follow. Burial will be held in Our Lady of Assumption Parish Cemetery in Arichat at a later date. Following the Celebration of Life, a reception will be held at the Isle Madame Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150, Arichat. Memorial donations can be made to St. Anne Centre or to the Veteran’s Comfort Fund in Arichat. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C. H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family, please visit www.chboudreau.com