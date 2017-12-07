Lost Shores Gran Fondo launches 2018 cycling event

GUYSBOROUGH: After two very successful cycling events, Lost Shores Gran Fondo has launched its 2018 event. Registration is now open, and gift certificates are available for the cyclist on your Christmas list.

The 2018 event takes place Saturday, September 8 in Guysborough with excellent weather forecast once again. Four hundred cyclists rode last September, up from 300 in 2016. Organizers are planning for 500 in 2018 and will cap registration at that number. Participants will be hosted at the new Chedabucto Lifestyle Center, an ideal venue for a large sporting event.

The Lost Shores Gran Fondo offers five cycling routes from 30 to 120 kilometers, all on low-traffic and waterfront coastal roads. Top riders cover the 120 km in 3 hours, 20 minutes. Volunteers staff seven nutrition stops to help riders maintain energy levels. Days Gone By Bakery feed the riders and volunteers 500 plates of BBQ ribs/chicken last year.

Riders are quite vocal that the endless rolling hills are a full challenge compared to other rides in Atlantic Canada. Because many of those cyclists are unable to resist a challenge, a new addition to this year’s event will be a timed hill climb from the Halfway Cove Bridge to the look-off.

Registration is available as a gift certificate offering a truly distinctive local product for the cyclist on your Christmas list.

In two short years, the Lost Shores Gran Fondo has become a top tier event in Atlantic Canada. Riders rave about excellent roads, local hospitality, spectacular scenery and the great meal. For Guysborough, cyclist sightings are way up this past summer and the summer tourist season gets a nice extension into early September.

To register or for more information, visit www.lostshoresgranfondo.ca.