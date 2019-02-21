SYDNEY: The 2019 Celtic Colours International Festival has announced the list of venues for this fall’s concerts, including a local addition.

The new venues include the Louisdale Lions Club, which will join the ranks of long-time Celtic Colours venues like the state-of-the-art Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou, as well as some of the Island’s most beautiful churches, and an array of schools, and community, parish and fire halls.

The Celtic Colours International Festival will close on Saturday, October 19 with a concert at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

In total, there will be 52 concerts taking place including: D’Escousse; Glendale; Inverness; Judique; L’Ardoise; Lower River Inhabitants; St. Peter’s; and Whycocomagh.

Although it’s still months until the full schedule and line-up of artists is revealed, organizers said this early announcement allows the festival to take shape, specifically in terms of when and where concerts will be happening.

“It’s a big help, in terms of making plans, to know what communities are hosting concerts on what days,” says Mike MacSween, executive director of Celtic Colours. “Being able to announce the list of venues and communities gives folks the opportunity to really start finalizing their plans.”

The 2019 Celtic Colours International Festival runs October 11-19. The full schedule and line-up of artists will be announced June 21 with tickets going on sale July 9. For the full list of concert venues and the communities where they will take place, visit: www.celtic-colours.com.