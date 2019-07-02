Louisdale beats Petit de Grat in RABA play

STRAIT AREA: There wasn’t a whole lot of action taking place in Richmond Armature Baseball Association (RABA) over the last week or so, and that leaves the Little Anse Hawks still the team to beat in the local ball league.

The Hawks are sporting a flawless 7-0 record. Behind them are the Louisdale Baracos (4-3), the Isle Madame Mariners (3-2), the Petit de Grat Red Caps (2-3), the Inverness Athletics (0-2), and the St. Peter’s Royals (0-6).

Last Wednesday (June 26) the Baracos scored a 9-2 win over the Red Caps.

Greg Rioux got the win on the mound, and Christian Marchand was a big hitter for Louisdale. He went four-for-six with five RBIs. Rioux was also good with the stick, as he went three-for-six. Isaac MacDonald also had three hits.

On Monday of last week (June 24) the Hawks scored a 6-5 win over the Baracos

Taking the win on the mound was Mitchell Farrell, and Lucien Gerroir had the loss.

Justin Delorey had a big game for the Hawks, going two-for-four with a triple and two RBIs. Louisdale’s Jeremy Samson went two-for-four with two homers and three RBIs.

Upcoming games include the following outings:

Baracos at Red Caps (July 3, 6 p.m.)

Royals at Mariners (July 4, 6 p.m.)

Hawks at Athletics for doubleheader (July 6, 1 p.m.)

Baracos at Athletics for doubleheader (July 7, 1 p.m.)

Royals at Red Caps (July 7, 1 p.m.)

Athletics at Red Caps (July 7, 3 p.m.)

Baracos at Mariners (July 10, 6 p.m.)