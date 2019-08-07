Louisdale gaining ground

RICHMOND/INVERNESS: In recent Richmond Amateur Baseball Association action, the Louisdale Baracos improved to a winning record (8-7) and now sit four games back of the number one team in the league, the Little Anse Hawks (12-3).

The Petit de Grat Red Caps (9-9) are four and a half games back, at the St. Peter’s Royals (8-11) and Inverness Athletics (6-9) are six games back. The Isle Madame Mariners (6-10) are six and a half games back.

—-

Last Sunday in Louisdale, the host Baracos dropped Inverness 6-1.

The winning pitcher was Noel Jeffrey, and taking the loss was Kenzie McPhail

Game two was rescheduled due to rain.

——

Last Wednesday in St. Peter’s, Petit de Grat Red Cap Shaun Boudreau led the charge for the Red Caps in an 11-7 win over the host Royals. Boudreau went 4-for-5.

Managing the win on the mound was Richard Boudreau, and taking the loss was Vince Pottie.

—-

On Tuesday, July30 in Louisdale, the host Baracos managed a 9-4 win over the Royals.

Jeremy Samson had a huge game, going 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs. Also hitting for the Baracos were Peter Clow, going 3-for-4 with an RBI; Greg Rioux, going 3-for-5 with an RBI; and Josh Marchand, going 3-for-5.

Replying for St. Peter’s was Charlie Martell going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Taking the win on the mound was Lucien Gerroir, and taking the loss was Steven Campbell.