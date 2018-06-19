Louisdale Lions Club celebrates 49 years of community service

LOUISDALE: On Saturday, May 26, members of the Louisdale Lions Club and guests from other community organizations and businesses gathered to celebrate their 49th Annual Charter Night.

Also in attendance were special guest Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon, and former District Governor and presently King Lion of the Antigonish Lions Club Claire Brunelle.

To begin the evening a delicious chinese buffet supper was catered to by Louie’s Cosy Corner Restaurant. Outgoing King Lion Barry LeBlanc chaired the evening, recognizing the service and commitment of Lion members to community projects throughout the year. Awards and certificates were handed out to Lion members, community organizations and businesses for their contribution and efforts in trying to make their community a better place to live.

A Medal of Merit was also presented to Charter Member Don Cornell for his 49-plus years of service to his community. Special awards were presented to three outstanding community builders – Evelyn Landry, Jean-Marie Landry and Hubert Kraitzek – over the years who have contributed their time and dedication to make Louisdale what it is today.

This year, the Louisdale Lions Club undertook a $125,000 renovation project of their Lions Community Centre. With funding from a provincial CFIP Grant, a Municipal Infrastructure Grant and Lions Club funding, as well as in-kind contributions from Lion members, Richmond Education Centre and Academy students, and community members, they were able to achieve this project to completion.

Paon and Burnelle both commended the Lions Club for their dedication and commitment to seeing this renovation to completion, and also for their many years of service to the community of Louisdale and surrounding communities.

LeBlanc thanked members of the club for their cooperation, hard work and dedication during his eight year tenure as King Lion. The evening ended with LeBlanc presenting the gavel to incoming King Lion Gary Samson. Samson thanked LeBlanc for his great leadership and tireless work over the last eight years. He was also thankful for the opportunity to serve and encouraged Lion members to remain united and supportive of club initiatives throughout the upcoming year. The evening ended with a night of dancing, with music provided by Kenny Petitpas.