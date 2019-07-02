Earle MacDonald

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Earle Francis MacDonald, on June 22nd, 2019 at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, NB. Earle passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with illness. Earle was born on July 9th, 1951, the fifth child of fifteen children, born to the late Daniel and Pearl (Bouchie) MacDonald. Earle grew up in Mulgrave, NS.Earle is survived by his loving wife and best friend Dora Young MacDonald. Earle is also survived by brothers Lloyd (Penney) of Kingston, ON, Leonard (Anne) of Antigonish, NS, Ralph (Carolyn) of Welland, ON, Kenneth (Melanie) of Stillwater Lake, NS and Daniel (Carol) of Halifax, NS, his sisters Elaine (William) MacInnis of Big Pond Center, NS, Hilda of Darthmouth, NS, Patricia (Lloyd) of Boylston, NS and Donna (Dave) Davis of Toronto, ON. Earle is survived by his brothers-in-law Ernest (late Yvette) Young of Murdochville, QC, Arthur (Anne) Young of Atholville, NB, William Young of Atholville, NB, Jacques (Lise) Young of Cross Point, QC, Gerald (Ginette) Young of Victoriaville, QC, and sisters-in-law Viola (Allan) Guitard of Jacquet River, NB, Cecile Young of Atholville, NB, Madeleine (René) Chouinard of Balmoral, NB. Earle is also survived by his brother-in-law Errol Young of Toronto, ON and sister-in-law Susan Boddington of Toronto, ON. Earle will also be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Earle was predeceased by his son Claude. He was also predeceased by his parents Daniel and Pearl (Bouchie) MacDonald, Parents-in-law Arthur and Eva Young. Earle was also predeceased by his brothers Howard, Lawrence, David and Robert, and his sister Lorna Young, nephew Yves and nieces Marie and Cathy. Earle had a distinguished career of 39 years working as a Soils Technician for Jacques Whitford and Associates. Earle began his career in Halifax, NS in 1977. Earle moved to Bathurst, NB in 1979 and ran the Bathurst office from 1979 to 1991. Earle enjoyed working throughout New Brunswick and also worked out of the Moncton and St. John offices of Jacques Whitford and Associates, later known as Stantec. Earle was a kind, loving, gentle, hard working and helpful man. He had a great sense of humour, enjoyed listening to music and had a deep rooted faith. Earle enjoyed spending time with his large family and had a close and special relationship with his many nieces and nephews. Earle enjoyed working and relaxing in his backyard with his 3 dogs, spending time with friends, hiking, reading and traveling. Earle enjoyed his many trips but Niagara Falls, ON and Maui, Hawaii both held a special place in his heart. A funeral mass was held at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Campbellton, Thursday June 27th at 11:00 am. Visitations took place at Maher’s Funeral Home, 33 Lansdowne St., Campbellton, Wednesday from 7:00 to 9:00 and on Thursday morning from 9:30 until time of funeral. Funeral arrangements were entrusted in the care of Maher’s Funeral Home, Campbellton. (506)789-1699 or toll free (855) 404-1699 email: maher.fh@nb.aibn.com