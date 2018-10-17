It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Kenne Macdonald at the age of 69 yrs, after a courageous battle with cancer on September 17, 2018 in Pt.Hawkesbury, N.S. Born in Sydney on January 18, 1949, Kenne was predeceased by his father, Dr. Gordon Creelman – 1984, mother, Doris Irene – 1987, brother, John Gordon – 1982, and 2nd mother, Nora Carmichael – 1995. He is survived by his sister, Mary Patricia Benner (Doug) of Calgary AB, and 2 nieces, Susan (Jim) Laskosky of Rocky Mountain House AB, and Tricia McFadyen of Medicine Hat AB, as well as, numerous MacLeod/Macdonald cousins. Kenne attended University College of Cape Breton & St.Francis Xavier University, where he achieved his BA. His career took him down several paths, including a brief time in Aklavik NWT, but, he returned back to Cape Breton, where he came back to the land he loved so much. His love of puns and quick wit, gained him many friends, and this trait followed him throughout his career. His outgoing personality & concern for others, did not go unnoticed by those who knew him. Kenne retired from Island Employment last year, and will surely be missed by his co-workers. A graveside service at Hardwood Hill Cemetery in Sydney will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 19, 2018. With a reception to follow at Chant’s Funeral Home, 564 Alexandra St., Sydney, all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Foundation, or a charity of choice, would be appreciated. Online Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.chantfuneralhome.ca

Rest in Peace “Bean”

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of S.W. Chant & Son Funeral Home.