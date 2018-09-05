MALCOLM A MACDONALD

(Born May 30th, 1932) On Friday, August 31st, 2018, Malcolm A. MacDonald passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital. He has gone to be with his loving Wife, Mary Jo (Farrell) of 56 yrs. Malcolm was born on River Denys Mountain, Inverness County, where he will be laid to rest. He retired from forestry and pipe fitting and until his last contract in Fort McMurray at age 79 yrs., he was a long-time member of Plumbers, Pipe Fitters and Welders Union, Local 682, Sydney. Malcolm was a hard working man who loved Celtic music, Cape Breton, horses, cattle, reading newspapers, politics, FORD trucks and good food. Malcolm is survived by his ten loving children, Sandi, Catherine (Dan), Karen (Joe), Malcolm JR, Glen (Ann), Leonard (Elizabeth), Lesa (Chris), Kim (Ken), John Leo(Lesa), Dan (Mandy). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Britney, Alex, Brandon, Janice, Travis, Tara, Olivia, Emily, Caroline, Chloe, Charles, Alexsandra, Lauren, Kendra, Spencer, Kennedy and Rhylan and great-grandson, Luke. He is survived by sisters, Anne (Michael), Jean (Jim), and Brother, Paul (Pam). He was predeceased by his, Parents, Duncan A. and Katherine (MacMaster) MacDonald, sisters, Teresa, Helen and Elaine, and his Brothers, Donnie, Francis, Leo, and Charlie. A special thanks to the Inverary Manor and Inverness Hospital staff who were so loving and caring especially Dr. Lok. Visitation took place on Sunday, September 2nd in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Whycocomagh. Funeral mass took place on Monday, September 3rd in St. Margaretʼs of Scotland Catholic Church, River Denys Mtn. Memorial donations in memory of Malcolm may be made to Canadian Diabetes association or Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com

“Rest in Peace Dad”