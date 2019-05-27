Robie MacDonnell

Obituary

MacDonnell, John Robert “Robie” – We the family of Robie MacDonnell, age 39, of Halifax, formerly Port Hawkesbury, are saddened to announce his sudden death on Thursday, April 17, 2019 while on vacation in Mexico. Born in Antigonish, he was the son of Dianne Williams, Fort McMurray and the Late Ewen MacDonnell, Port Hawkesbury. Robie was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. He was extremely kind hearted and would do anything for anyone in need. He is remembered by his family as a father with a huge heart and enormous love and pride for his three girls. Robie worked in Northern Manitoba so his time at home with his girls meant everything to him. They enjoyed camping, swimming, skating, hiking or just being together watching movies. In his short life, Robie travelled the world seeing and experiencing new cultures. As an avid cook, trying out dishes he has experienced in his travels was always a treat for family and friends. There was nothing better than the first signs of spring so he could take out his Harley for a “road trip”. Spending time on the road with his friends made lasting memories for him and lots of tales to tell. Robie is survived by his beautiful daughters, Ella Rose, Bhreagh Shawn, and Aynslie Amelia, sisters, Natasha Starr (Matt), Pictou Co.; Heather Quinn (Trevor), Fort McMurray; and Lynn Halifax; brother, Lennie, Fort McMurray; stepbrothers, Bobby (Caroline), Sydney and Blair (Jasmine), New Glasgow; nephews, Hayden and Bowen, niece, Gabriella, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He will also be missed by his close friends, Donald, Ryan, Matt, Billy, Troy and Kyle. He was predeceased by stepfather, Robert (Bob) Rhynold and nephew, Eli.Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury, Friday, May 24th from 2 – 9 p.m. A celebration of Life will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25th in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Port Hawkesbury. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Robie to the Canadian Diabetic Association. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com