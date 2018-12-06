MACDOUGALL Mary Doris 86 of Port Hawkesbury and formerly of Judique passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on November 29, 2018. Born in Hamilton, she was the daughter of the late Mary and James Howcroft. Mary will be remembered as a giving and kind hearted woman, everything she did was from the heart, be it her gifts of knitted or crocheted items or making sure the lonely or shut in were made a welcomed part of any holiday, you were never alone when in her presence. Mary loved to travel and in her later years took every opportunity she could to travel anywhere, as long as there was an airplane involved; on her 75 birthday she even flew a plane over Judique during an aerial tour of Inverness County. Nanny Dougie or the Doukster, as she was affectionately known left a lasting impression in the hearts of many people and will be deeply missed by her many friends. Left to mourn her passing are her Family; daughter Isabel MacDonald, Prince George, BC, son Lornie (Mary), Judique, NS, son Sandy (Ann Marie), Port Hawkesbury, NS; daughter Flossie MacDougall, Quesnel, BC; Pat Lewis (Brad), Grande Prairie, AB; Margie Lewis, Lower Sackville, NS; Jimmy (April), Dartmouth, NS; Sharon Dorton (John), Port Hawkesbury, NS; Johnny (Amy), Port Hastings, NS; Judy Ellingbo (John), Port Hawkesbury, NS; Edward (Bev), Judique, NS, along with her 34 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren 4 great great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by husband Bernie, son John Dan, daughter Kathy Cowpar, great-granddaughter, Jessica Meisner, and brothers Joe and James Howcroft. Resting in Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury visitation took place on Monday and Tuesday. Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday at 11 a.m. from St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, Judique with Rev. Allan MacMillan presiding; burial to follow in the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Palliative Care Department of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital or to Christmas Daddies. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca