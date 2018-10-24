Angus Alexander MacEachern – Port Hawkesbury It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Angus MacEachern on Octoer 14, 2018 at the Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston. Angus grew up in Creigmore and was employed locally for many years as a machine operator. He enjoyed watching western movies, reading the paper, doing crossword puzzles, playing card and spending time with family and friends. In his younger years he served for a short time with the Canadian Army. He is survived by his children Chris, Port Hawkesbury; Darlene (Scott) Austen, Sugar Camp, Bruce (Kimberly Richards), Port Hawkesbury; Mark (Stephanie), River Denys and Brian (Megan Smith), Port Hawkesbury; and their Mother Sarah MacEachern, brothers Donald V. “Buster”, David and Malcolm, and sister Mary Katherine “Tootsie”, his common law partner Marion Scott, 7 grand children and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Donald V. and Florence (MacDougall) MacEachern; brothers Bernie, Ralph, and Robert, brother in law Eddie Gavel ,sisters in law Susan MacEachern and Donna MacEachern; Grandson Noah MacEachern. Resting in Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street, Port Hawkesbury, visitation took place on Saturday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Private family services will be a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home, for the excellent care our Dad received for the last four years and for their kindness and compassion. We would also like to thank Dr. Collins and the staff of the Strait Richmond Hospital, especially to the Palliative Care Unit for the care our Dad received in his final days. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia or a charity of one’s choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca