Obituary

It is with profound sadness and a great sense of loss that we announce the passing of Joseph Alexander ‘Tye’ Marchand, much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His death occurred at the Strait Richmond Hospital on Sept. 30, 2019. Alexander known to many as Tye, was born in Little Anse March 29, 1933, the son of Leonard and Bertha (Samson) Marchand. He leaves to mourn his wife Anita (Acton), and five children who all treasure their father for his kindness, loving nature, infectious love of the sea, entrepreneurial spirit and determination. Tye leaves behind sons Glenn (Dawna), Kevin (Paulette) and Leslie all of Arichat, daughters Susan Terrio (Joseph) D’Escousse and Raylene (Tony Wall) Vancouver. He was a loving Papa to 11 grandchildren, Jaimie (Petter), Joel, Jordan, Kelsey, Haley (Kyle), Devon, Laurel (Tyson), Kelsey Mae (Luc), Jaydn, Lauren, Tye and two great-granddaughters Hazel and Sage, who all knew that “Papa don’t say no!”. He also leaves behind a sister Bernadine LeBrun, Halifax. He was predeceased by siblings Stanley, Ernest, Leonard, Clarisse and Priscilla. Although most will remember him delivering oil to homes on Isle Madame and surrounding areas, Tye was an entrepreneur from a young age. He started fishing with his own boat early in life. As time moved forward, he worked at the Halifax Shipyard, owned a mobile canteen, and opened the Marbro Motel with his brother Ernest. He, along with his wife Anita, were distributers for White Rose Oil and later Shell Canada for over 20 years. Eventually he formed a partnership with two of his sons and started Marchand Excavating, and later Superior Contracting. Visitation will be Friday Oct. 11 from 6 to 9 pm at C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday Oct. 12 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Arichat. Donations in memory of Alexander ‘Tye’ Marchand may be made to the Isle Madame Historical Society or the Strait Richmond Hospital Foundation. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Tye, please visit www.chboudreau.com . We will forever be grateful for the care and kindness of Dr. Steven DeRoche who helped us manage his health issues for his last years. We must also thank the home care assistants and nurses who helped manage his stay-at-home care. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Strait Richmond Hospital for making his final days so comfortable; your kindness and consideration will always be remembered.

Forever in our hearts! Happy sailing Dad!