Alex Hugh MacInnis, 83 of Kingsville, Inverness County passed away just as he lived; surrounded by the love of his family on September 25th, 2018 at the Strait Richmond Hospital.

Born in Maple Brook, he was the son of the late Dan Archie and Sarah (Sadie Lamey) MacInnis and brother to the late John Dan, John Leo and infant brother Leo MacInnis. Alex Hughie was a gentle spoken man of great faith. He loved his church and his community but above all else he loved his family. He showed by example what it meant to be a good neighbor, a caring mentor and a true friend. He was a hard-working man; happiest while working outdoors. He was passionate about Genealogy & held a wealth of knowledge on the subject, especially when it came to his Scottish roots. Alex Hughie enjoyed fiddle music and was a true dog lover. He enjoyed gardening, his time in the woods and a healthy political debate (Tory Blue through & through). He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rebecca (MacNeil); and nine children, Mary Pat (David) Ellig, Margie (Roger) Harrison, Cathy (Michael) MacInnis, Murreen (Joe) Simms, Dannie (Sheila), Donnie (Nancy), Cecilia (Robert) Bell, Sandy (Brenda) and Mary Anne (Brian) MacIntyre. He will be forever loved and remembered by his 20 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren as well as his MacNeil family. Alex Hughie was predeceased by his parents; his three brothers as well as his Grandsons Morgan and Logan MacIntyre. The family would like to express our deep gratitude to Darlene, Erin, Glenda and Ann for the kind and compassionate care provided over the past year. We would like to acknowledge those friends & neighbors who continued to visit Alex throughout his illness. Thank you to members of the Homecare team, Dr. Pluta and the staff of the Strait Richmond Hospital for your excellent care. A special Thank you to Vestie MacInnis for his guidance in honoring Alex Hughie’s Air Force military service. Visitation took place Friday, September 28th, 2018 at Greens Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Funeral mass took place at St. Mary’s of the Angels Church, Glendale, Cape Breton on Saturday, September 29th, 2018. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Greens Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Family flowers only please. Donations in Alex Hughie’s memory may be made to the Glendale Hall or Cemetery fund.

~ “Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but live in thankfulness that he was” ~