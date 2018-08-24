MacKay, Allan – Age 83 Years of West Bay, Inverness Co. Passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018 in St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish. Born in West Bay, Inv. Co., Allan was a son of the late John Archie and Annie Rhoda (MacLean) MacKay. Allan was retired from Georgia Pacific having worked in Big Brook and Sugarcamp. He was an adherent of the United Church of Canada, he loved to go trapping, hunting, and gardening. Allan is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Christine (Shaw) MacKay; daughter, Caroline MacKay (Larry Wallace), Cole Harbour; son, Roy (Loretta), West Bay; sister, Ruth Lewis, Halifax; brother-in-law, Alex (Florence) Shaw, West Bay Center; grandchildren, Jamie (Brittany), Elisha (Rob), Jessie; great-grandchildren, Finley, Bianca, Anyanka, Cosima; and many nieces and nephews. Allan was predeceased by sisters, Isabel, Jean, Annie Mae; brothers, John, Angus Dan, Jimmy, Harry, Roy (8 years old), and Allan, (stillborn); brother-in-law, Jackie Shaw; sister-in-law, Miriam MacRae. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Martha’s for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Allan. Visitation was held Friday, August 24 in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Graveside service was held on Saturday, August 25, at the West Bay Cemetery, West Bay, Inv. Co. with Rev. Donna Lovelace officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Allan may be made to, Heart & Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia, Kidney Foundation of Canada or a charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com