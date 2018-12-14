MacKay, Dwayne Edward – Age 47 years of West Bay, Inverness County. It is with a heavy heart that the family of Dwayne Edward MacKay announce his passing on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at his home in Victoria, BC and formerly of West Bay, Cape Breton. He is survived by his mother, Glenda MacKay; brother, Jimmy MacKay; niece, Caitlyn MacKay; nephew, Owen MacKay; grandmother, Ruby (Ross) MacKay; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly. There will be no visitation. Funeral service will be held in West Bay United Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018 with Rev. Donna Lovelace officiating. A reception will follow in West Bay Hall. Burial at a later date. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations may be made to West Bay United Church or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com