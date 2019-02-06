MacKinnon manages OT game-winner

PORT HAWKESBURY: Pirate Randon MacKinnon (from Matthew Morgan) scored with 1:13 left in overtime to lift the maroon and white to a 3-2 win over the Glace Bay Miners last night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center.

The win puts the Pirates at 24-2-1, setting them nine points ahead of the second place team in the Sid Rowe Division, the Miners.

The Strait has clinched first place in the division. Indeed, the Pirates are also the top squad in the league, leading the Fred Fox Division’s East Hants Penguins by three points.

The Miners didn’t make things easy for the Strait last night, as Glace Bay’s Mitchell Johnston beat Pirate goalie Cody Smith with 5:36 remaining in the first frame. Despite outshooting the Miners 15-7 in the second, the Miners maintained the lead going into the second intermission.

Only with 8:21 remaining in the third, Matthew Morgan (on a power play from Joshua MacMillan and Jacob Keagan) found the tying goal. With 4:23 remaining, Avery Warner (from Morgan) gave the Strait a 2-1 lead.

On a power play with only 20 seconds left, Miner Tristan Nordine scored to force overtime.