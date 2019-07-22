HALIFAX: Despite concerns raised by the NDP, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal indicated all new highway and building infrastructure is designed to withstand anticipated climatic conditions.

“The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal completed a draft needs assessment that estimates that $2.1 billion is required over the next 10 years to reduce the current bridge infrastructure deficit,” public relations advisor Marla MacInnis told The Reporter. “Once the draft needs assessment has been finalized, the Department will have a better grasp on the overall funding needs for the province and take action to address those needs.”

Earlier this month, members of the Public Account Committee were told that cost estimates for addressing the bridge infrastructure deficit do not account for added maintenance due to climate change and that the province needs to spend $2.1 billion – which is more than four times as much as it currently spends.

“We know that the most likely and most catastrophic impacts of climate change will be in coastal communities like Nova Scotia. Why is the Liberal government waiting for problems to occur instead of preparing for climate change now?” said Susan Leblanc, NDP Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal spokesperson, and NDP member of the committee. “Spending smart now helps avoid having to spend more money down the road.”

While new bridges are being constructed to withstand the effects of climate change, according to officials with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal the current cost estimates for bridge maintenance do not consider the possibility of increases in extreme weather, flooding, or other climate change impacts.

“We are constantly evaluating, and prioritizing projects based on the financial resources that we have to work within, this includes almost $30 million of capital investments this year specifically for bridge replacement and rehabilitation,” MacInnis indicated. “The public can have confidence that if a structure is deemed to be unsafe, it is immediately closed.”

Due to Nova Scotia’s current climate with the freeze/thaw cycles in the winter, the effects had on the bridges can be very hard – as the climate continues to change these issues will only get worse.

“When it comes to climate change the Liberals are dropping the ball and punting the issue to people down the line,” said Lisa Roberts, NDP Public Accounts Committee member. “Flooding and storms will impact infrastructure in this province. We want to see evidence that the government is planning for those costs and working to avoid some of the worst impacts.”

With climatic predictions in mind, MacInnis said the provincial government has also been leveraging federal funding for some key infrastructure projects including; $64 million Avon River aboiteau project and nearly $50 million for the Fundy Dykeland System upgrades.

“We, along with many other government departments, are continually monitoring future climate predictions and working diligently to understand and mitigate its potential effects.”