PORT HAWKESBURY: Next week, from Tuesday to Friday, Nova Scotia Power will conduct repairs to the concrete foundations that support the transmission structures located along the Canso Causeway and this work may cause traffic delays.

There will be traffic lane closures on the northbound Canso Causeway while maintenance is underway, as crews unload equipment, pour concrete, and finalize the repair and clean up the work site.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to safely direct vehicles and minimize traffic disruptions.

The Province of Nova Scotia provides a traffic camera on the Canso Causeway and provides local road information by calling 1-888-432-3233.