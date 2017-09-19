Major Bantams start season with two wins

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams are one of three teams in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League (NSMBHL) to have started their season with back-to-back wins.

The Truro Bearcats and Landworks Gulls also scored two wins each last weekend, sitting all three teams at 2-0.

On Saturday, Dylan Chisholm managed the game winner with 34 seconds left in the second period to give his Novas a 2-1 win over host Kings Mutual. He was set-up by Brody McLaren and Kaber MacNeil.

- Advertisement -

Chisholm also assisted on the Novas’ first period goal, which came from Luke Gould with 37 seconds left.

Kings Mutual’s only goal came midway through the third period from Colin Parker.

Even though they lost, Kings Mutual managed to outshoot the Novas. Nova backstop Brandon Connors faced 27 shots and Kings Mutual backstop Blackwood Connor faced 21.

On Sunday in Bedford, the Novas won another one-goal game.

This time out, Chisholm accounted for two goals in the 4-3 win. His first was unassisted on the powerplay with 2:27 left in the first. His second, assisted by Lowell MacDonald, came at 8:48 of the third period. It was his second game-winning goal in as many games.

Also scoring for the Novas was MacDonald (unassisted) on a man-advantage with 1:56 left in the first. Ryan Digout (unassisted) had the Novas’ third goal of the game with 3:35 left in the second.

Nova goalie Connors faced 39 shots, while Bedford Barron Benjamin Guenette faced 16. Ethan Wheeler, Luke Vardy, and Cameron Bewsher all had Bedford goals.

Next weekend, the Novas will make their home-ice debut at the Antigonish Arena as they host the All Credit Auto Rangers at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday will have the Novas take to the road to visit the Bearcats in Truro at 1 p.m.

The visiting Rangers (1-1) ought to put out a decent effort, but all indications are that Truro will be a brute this season. They dropped the Cole Harbour Storm 7-0 last Saturday and the Dartmouth Whalers 13-3 on Sunday.