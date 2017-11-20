Man answers to child porn charges

PORT HAWKESBURY: A man is facing child pornography charges following a police raid of a Richmond County home.

Following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Louisdale on October 30, Ryan Thomas Stone was charged with possessing child pornography, distribution of child pornography, making arrangements to commit sexual assault against a child, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

A release from the provincial RCMP states members of the Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (comprised of Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police Officers), along with the Nova Scotia RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and RCMP H Division Special Tactical Operations Unit, conducted a search warrant at a Lousidale residence on October 30. Police said the charges resulted from an ongoing investigation in Middle Sackville.

Stone appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 30, and was later released on conditions. He is next set to appear court appearance in for Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 13 at 9:30 a.m. for election and plea.