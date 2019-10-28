PORT HAWKESBURY: An Inverness County man facing firearms charges is scheduled to return to court later next month.

Jean Francois Houle, 48, is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on November 26. He is currently undergoing a psychiatric assessment at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Darmouth.

At 6:24 p.m. on October 22, Inverness RCMP responded to a call in Port Hood of someone pointing a firearm at a woman and her family while they were in a vehicle. The woman knew the identity of the suspect. The woman fled the area in her vehicle and heard the man discharge the firearm four times into the air as she drove away. No one was injured.

The RCMP determined the identity of the suspect, requested back-up, then set up containment around his home. The suspect later attempted to leave the area in a vehicle and was stopped and arrested by police without incident. A loaded shotgun was seized from the back seat of his vehicle.

Houle was transported to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 23. He is facing charges related to firearms offences. RCMP officers also obtained a warrant to search his home that same day.

The investigation is ongoing.