Man arrested for multiple firearms offences

PORT HAWKESBURY: An Inverness County man is in court today as police search his home as part of a firearms investigation.

At 6:24 p.m. on October 22, Inverness RCMP responded to a call in Port Hood of someone pointing a firearm at a woman and her family while they were in a vehicle. The woman knew the identity of the suspect. The woman fled the area in her vehicle and heard the man discharge the firearm four times into the air as she drove away. No one was injured.

The RCMP determined the identity of the suspect, requested back-up, then set up containment around his home. The suspect later attempted to leave the area in a vehicle and was stopped and arrested by police without incident. A loaded shotgun was seized from the back seat of his vehicle.

The 48-year-old man was transported to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment and will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court today. He is facing charges related to firearms offences. RCMP officers will be obtaining a warrant to search his home today.

The investigation is ongoing.