Man charged with sex crimes involving boys volunteered with cadets, charged from similar incident in Sydney River

PORT HAWKESBURY: A Richmond County man facing sex-related charges involving boys, was a cadet volunteer and is being charged for a similar incident in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

On October 1, investigators obtained a search warrant and arrested 49-year-old James Darren Peters of Lower L’Ardoise. He has been charged with two counts of enticing a child from a parent, sexual interference, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, and assault.

Peters was held in custody and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on October 3. He was released by the court on strict conditions.

According to RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, Peters held a “protected” position in the community where he had access to youth. The Reporter has confirmed Peters volunteered with the 2842 L’Ardoise Army Cadet Corps. As a result, the RCMP is reaching out to the public in the event there may be more victims. Police are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact them.

“We’re hoping that parents and guardians talk to their youth about this incident and that they come forward to the police if they feel they might be victims,” Cpl. Clarke noted.

Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to a call on August 23 that between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., a man approached a nine-year-old boy in the washroom of a department store in the town, forced him into a stall, and pulled the boy’s pants down. The boy was able to get away and he immediately told a family member what happened.

Police and staff at the store searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect on the day of the incident. Police obtained a description of the suspect from witnesses and surveillance photos, and released the information to the public. Tips and information that were received by the police helped to identify the suspect.

“We received quite a few pieces of information,” Cpl. Clarke noted.

Police also learned that a similar incident occurred on August 19 at a department store in Sydney River, for which Peters has also been charged. The RCMP was assisted in its investigation by members of Cape Breton Regional Police Service.

Inverness District RCMP can be contacted at 902-625-2220 or contact local police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.