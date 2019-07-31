ST. PETER’S: The RCMP is looking for the man who assaulted another person with a machete early this morning in the Potlotek First Nation.

Shortly after midnight, Richmond District RCMP responded to a call indicating one man had assaulted another man with a machete, and the victim was being transported to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation has determined that three men were socializing, when the suspect began to behave aggressively with the other two men. The suspect swung a bat towards one man and missed. Another man who was in the area heard what was happening, and entered the home. The suspect then grabbed a machete and swung it at the man who had just entered the home. The victim suffered an injury to his hand as a result of the incident and was treated by EHS, then transported to hospital.

The RCMP is aware of the identity of the suspect and are working to locate him. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond District RCMP at 902-535-2002. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.