Man suffers serious injuries in ATV crash

MARGAREE VALLEY: At 2:05 p.m. on August 11, Inverness District RCMP received a 911 call regarding an ATV collision on Highland Road in the Margaree Valley.

A group of riders were travelling on Highland Road when one of the vehicles overturned while turning onto a logging road.

The driver and lone rider on the ATV, a 71-year-old male from Sydney, was thrown from the ATV. He sustained serious injuries.

He was transported by EHS LifeFlight to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.