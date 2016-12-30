MARCH: Port Hastings VIC gets a new life

HALIFAX: The minister responsible for Nova Scotia’s tourism industry ended weeks of speculation by confirming that all six provincially-run Visitor Information Centres (VICs) would remain open in their host communities, including Port Hastings.

Although Business Minister Mark Furey said traffic at VICs decreased over the past decade as more travelers turn to on-line resources to plan their trips, he also told The Reporter that Port Hastings was one of the VICs that enjoyed “a spike” in visitation during the 2015 season.

Furey described the local VIC as “a two-way contact point” that is key in enticing tourists travelling to and from Newfoundland and Labrador along Trans-Canada Highway 105.

PORT HOOD: Reports out of a Nepalese court confirmed that a judge denied an appeal launched by Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh who is serving a seven-year sentenced on a sex related charge involving a minor.

Bob Martin, of Port Hood, said he was comforted by the ruling that will keep the man he accused of similar charges back in the 1970s in jail.

Previously, the Hindustan Times out of Nepal reported that others – not involved in the case in which MacIntosh was convicted – came forward and made statements to police regarding MacIntosh.

PORT HASTINGS: The committee conducting an official review of the SAERC feeder system for the Strait regional school board declined to present a recommendation to the board regarding a potential closure of any of the feeder system’s three schools.

As a result, the School Options Committee delayed the presentation of its final report until a special board meeting held the following month, where board officials received a staff technical report regarding the three schools under review, Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre, Tamarac Education Centre and SAERC.

- Advertisement -

ANTIGONISH: Antigonish-based BioNovations was working on a new way to ship live seafood, with the development of a new line of holding systems based on the Traystor Crate the company designed.

BioNovations engineered a live holding system that allows seafood to go from the sea to market much quicker and more effectively.

ANTIGONISH: Police had a suspect in a case where racist and sexually insensitive graffiti was spray-painted on an Antigonish County property.

The RCMP said culprits spray-painted slurs on a residence in Monastery, which included profanity and derogatory comments about aboriginal people.

PORT HASTINGS: The superintendent of schools for the Strait regional school board said he was not anticipating any provincial funding reductions despite Primary registration numbers showing a forthcoming drop of 227 students.

Ford Rice confirmed that 343 students are projected to enroll in Primary for the 2016-17 academic year, in contrast to the 578 students who graduated from the region’s high schools last June.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A lack of interest from neighbouring municipalities didn’t stop the Town of Port Hawkesbury from seeking advice from Department of Municipal Affairs (DMA) officials on future amalgamation prospects.

DMA representatives hosted a 50-minute discussion on amalgamation and shared services during March’s regular monthly meeting of town council, spending much of their presentation outlining the specific process in applications to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for dissolution of formal municipal status.

The provincial officials also heard frustration and concern from several council members about the lack of willingness by other Strait area municipalities to enter into discussions on shared services and amalgamation scenarios.

PORT HAWKESBURY: With their school building no longer limited to a closure recommendation from the committee reviewing the SAERC feeder system, Mulgrave residents continued to pitch alternative solutions to the Strait regional school board (SRSB).

The March meeting of the SRSB included a 20-minute presentation from Mulgrave resident Basil Ryan who suggested that Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre be considered a “unique situation,” due to the difficulty in transporting students across the Canso Causeway, to retain MMEC as a Primary to Grade 8. He also suggested the Mulgrave school could become a Primary to Grade 6 or Primary to Grade 4 school.

SYDNEY: Provincial court judge Peter Ross threw out illegal fishing charges against Waycobah residents Joseph James Martin and Victor Benjamin Googoo.

Although he acknowledged the men caught two salmon at the Twin Churches Pool in Middle River in 2007 and unregulated fishing is virtual death sentence for fish stocks, the judge said the crown did not prove that proper consultation with the First Nation had been undertaken.

PRESTON: Nova Scotia’s Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture claimed that a lobster handling course, required as part of the license renewal process for lobster buyers, could add millions of dollars to the industry on an annual basis.

While unveiling details of Nova Scotia’s Lobster Quality Handling Course, Keith Colwell dismissed opposition claims that this was adding another layer of bureaucracy, insisting the course will result in less wasted product.

ANTIGONISH: Last March, StFX University announced a six per cent increase in tuition in each of the next three academic years.

Last year’s tuition at StFX of $7,195 increased to $7,626 for this school year.

StFX officials said the increase was made to attain some financial stability amid deficits the university ran in recent years and the hikes will go towards scholarships, bursaries and investments in student services.

ANTIGONISH: During the regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Municipal Council, residents of the Arisaig, North Grant, Cloverville, and Lakevale areas appeared before council to voice their concerns with the lack of cell coverage in their communities.

Presenters included homeowners, business owners, volunteer firefighters, and others who said the problem with cellular service is not only an inconvenience but dangerous.

Warden Russell Boucher referred to an incident in which a mother said her daughter passed away following an ATV collision and was unable to call for help when her cell phone couldn’t get service.

PORT HAWKESBURY: On March 9 in provincial court, Josh Andrew Lynch pleaded guilty to possessing untaxed tobacco and unstamped tobacco and received a total fine of $982,192.

David Lloyd Tucker, who also faced similar charges, saw his charges dismissed.

On March 5, 2014, Sydney RCMP, Cape Breton Regional Police, Service Nova Scotia Municipal Relations, and Richmond RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 4 near St. Peter’s which uncovered 107 cases of illicit tobacco.

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of Antigonish County installed a 25 kilowatt solar panel system on the roof of the municipal building.

During its March meeting, council approved the project with a price tag of just over $67,700.

OBAN: Officials with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) defended their approach to the deterioration of a culvert and subsequent collapse of a bridge and a section of road in the Oban-Seaview area.

A portion of the road commonly used by several families and residents washed away in early February, with DTIR representatives later linking the collapse to the deterioration of a culvert near a local fish habitat.

While the DTIR intended to the replace the culvert and provide a temporary repair job to the road, the department also had to secure approval from the Nova Scotia Environment Department and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans to proceed.

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: The Health Forest Partnership, a joint initiative of Natural Resources Canada and New Brunswick based Forest Protection Limited (FPI), sought volunteers in communities like Port Hood, Whycocomagh, Port Hastings, St. Peter’s, Canso, and Cape George to expand a spruce budworm tracking project.

The tracking system is part of the partnership’s early intervention strategy to determine how moth migration plays a role in the location of spruce budworm.

A biologist said monitoring efforts would provide a clearer picture of any potential budworm threat.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait regional school board mulled over seven different scenarios as it prepared to decide the fate of three schools.

A special meeting at the SAERC auditorium saw the board receive the final report of the School Options Committee and the presentation of a staff technical report outlining the various issues facing each school and the projected costs and staffing levels for the scenarios.

They included: retaining all three schools, closing Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre and sending all students to either Tamarac Education Centre, SAERC or Antigonish East Education Centre/Academy, or reconfiguring MMEC as a Primary to 4 or Primary to 6 school.

HALIFAX: On March 29, Bear Head LNG Corporation formally announced an agreement with Nova Scotia Business Inc. for the purchase of an additional 72.42 acres of land adjacent to the 255-acre site of the proposed project near Point Tupper.

The company confirmed the purchase is to accommodate the expansion of their proposed facility.

Bear Head LNG expects the province will provide 600-700 jobs during construction and 40-70 direct jobs during main operations, along with 175 indirect jobs.