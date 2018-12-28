PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait regional school board (SRSB) held its last monthly meeting on March 7 following the introduction of new legislation to dissolve the province’s English school boards.

SRSB superintendent Ford Rice sent a letter to parents and guardians providing information on the changes. Under the new legislation, school board offices and staff remained in place, and renamed regional education centres. The superintendent became the executive director of education for the region.

Rice directed parents and guardians to contact their local regional education centre with any questions they would have referred to an elected board member. He added that the public can also access the Ombudsman’s Office to resolve concerns or complaints about education.

The government proceeded with the dissolution of elected boards despite opposition from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union. According to a March 1 release from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, the $2.3 million in annual board member stipends and expenses will be put back into the classroom.

INVERNESS: Inverness County was waiting for approximately $500,000 in fire and sewer service fees from the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA).

NSHA spokesperson Greg Boone said they were following up with municipalities to make arrangements for payments.

Inverness Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said the matter was on council’s radar for two years.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Derek Mombourquette said he met with council to discuss the matter, noting it is also happening in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. The CBRM confirmed the NSHA agreed to pay around $2.4 million in sewer and fire protection fess.

Mombourquette said the fees pre-date the amalgamation of the province’s health authorities.

Inverness sent a letter to NSHA President and CEO Janet Knox, as well as the ministers and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster in April of 2017. The warden said council didn’t receive a response for some time.

During a meeting of the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities in November, MacQuarrie brought up the fact the service charges for the municipality’s two hospitals, Sacred Heart and the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, weren’t being paid. They sent a follow up letter to the NSHA just before Christmas.

ARICHAT: During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, support was expressed for a sidewalk project in Arichat.

Petit de Grat resident Robert Samson requested that the municipality proceed with the project. He said with a “mini baby-boom” talking place on Isle Madame, many young parents are concerned with having to walk with their children on gravel road shoulders.

Samson noted that the sidewalk project is at the top of the municipality’s capital priority list. He pointed out that Strait Engineering did a conceptual plan in 2011, and the next year, the sidewalk project was added to Richmond County’s capital list.

With the municipality entering budget deliberations and undertaking strategic planning, Samson said that he wanted to follow-up with council.

Phase 1, encompassing an estimated 2.2 kilometres at a price tag of $2.2 million, includes sidewalks from St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre to Godfrey’s Lane. Phase 2 was originally slated to run down the lane to Rona Hardware and along Veteran’s Memorial Drive but Samson proposed changing the second phase to construct sidewalks up to the Charles Forest Co-op.

Because residents around Isle Madame frequent École Beau-Port, go to the municipal building, require the services of St. Ann, the pharmacies and the doctor’s offices, and frequent other businesses along the High Road in Arichat, Samson said it makes sense for the entire island to help finance the project. He also pointed out that many communities across Nova Scotia of similar and smaller size have sidewalks.

Although there was debate over the method of financing both phases of the project, all councillors were supportive of constructing sidewalks in the municipal capital.

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP arrested and charged a 17-year-old after graffiti was painted on a school bus, a school sign, and on a school building.

In a press release, the RCMP characterized the graffiti as “racially and culturally insensitive and included profanity and derogatory comments about both Indigenous people and the African Nova Scotian Community.”

Police say the 17-year-old male was arrested after they investigated the incident at the school and other graffiti investigations in the Town of Antigonish. The teen faced charges of public incitement of hatred and four counts of mischief. RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the name of a group, “Button Bandits,” was painted on the school, as well as an apartment building and a residence in Antigonish.

The graffiti incident at the school took place at some point between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 5. On March 7, the Strait regional school board followed the advice of Antigonish District RCMP and closed the school after verbal threats were reported.

Around 100 Paq’tnkek First Nation students returned home early from school on March 6, following the discovery of the graffiti. Paq’tnkek Mi’kmaw First Nation Chief P.J. Prosper said the community was shocked by the incidents.

HALIFAX: The Premier of Nova Scotia and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs took issue with a clam quota decision.

On February 21, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) announced that a new license for arctic surf clam was issued to the Five Nations Clam Company, which included Premium Seafoods of Arichat.

But on March 2, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs, which represents 13 communities across Nova Scotia, called for a full and immediate review of the DFO’s process in awarding the licence.

The Five Nations Clam Company – comprised of First Nations from Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick – was going to partner with Premium Seafoods to harvest, process and market the catch.

After the assembly issued their statement, Premier Stephen McNeil confirmed on March 2 that he wrote a letter to Ottawa during the application process in support of the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq.

PORT HAWKESBURY: On March 7, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced it will add 130 new pre-primary classes this fall in 87 school communities across the province.

The announcement included Antigonish Education Centre; East Richmond Education Centre; H.M. MacDonald Elementary School; St. Andrews Consolidated School; Tamarac Education Centre; and Whycocomagh Education Centre.

The Strait regional school board expanded its pre-primary program from six to eight locations in 2017.

HALIFAX: During question period in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon asked Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines about Loch Lomond Road in Richmond County. Specifically, she mentioned a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) truck getting caught in a flood on the Loch Lomond Road on February 5, and asked for details on the conditions that led to the flooding.

Paon said the DTIR employees that were in the vehicle needed to be rescued, because of the lack of cell phone service in that area, the only way they were able to call for rescue was via emergency radios.

GUYSBOROUGH: A local municipality and the Chamber of Commerce were not happy with proposed changes to the province’s Municipal Government Act (MGA).

On March 8, the Province of Nova Scotia introduced Bill 85 to amend Chapter 18 of the MGA respecting Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough felt the new act could have negatively impacted all the province’s municipalities.

The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Premier Stephen McNeil to express concern with the proposed amendments that confers to the CBRM an exemption from long-standing regulations that prohibit municipalities from providing fiscal and real property incentives to private businesses.

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce said the proposed changes would have allowed for the CBRM to do tax exemptions and abatements for specific businesses in specific locations and allow the municipality to sell land for less than fair market value.

ANTIGONISH: Town council voted unanimously not to support a motion to have the provincial government overturn its ban on hydraulic fracturing.

Council made its decision during a regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council on March 19. There was a full house at the meeting as several people attended the proceedings following an anti-fracking rally outside Town Hall prior to the council meeting.

While the vote itself was unanimous, some on council called for more information. Council also voted to table a motion by William Cormier which would ask the province to add provisions into future fracking regulations that would allow municipalities to veto fracking. Members voted to table the Cormier’s motion until more information is received.

The previous month, council members received correspondence sent from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough asking for support of a motion passed by its council.

Patrick Yancey, who helped organize the rally, said he was pleased with council’s unanimous decision, adding it sends a message to industry groups who are pushing for fracking.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Martin Marietta announced a capital investment of $50 million to modernize its quarry facility in Auld’s Cove.

Keith Flynn, plant manager at the Porcupine Mountain Quarry announced the revitalization project at the annual “State of the Strait Region Business Update” at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Porcupine Mountain facility is one of Canada’s largest producers of construction aggregate – a mixture of materials such as crushed stone, sand and gravel – that is used in the production of concrete and asphalt for roads and other infrastructure. In 2017, 3.5 million tonnes of aggregate from 55 ships and 25 barges was landed at the local operation.

The investment will allow the quarry to update its process to move product to market more efficiently. Currently, the facility runs three small plants spread across the property with approximately 10 crushers and over 100 conveyer belts.

The new system will use a tunnel to move the product to the final phase of production where it will be washed and loaded onto ships to provide them with 50 per cent more capacity.

Flynn said the quarry’s current capacity is approximately 2,000 tonnes per hour. Once the overhaul is completed, the number will increase to 3,000.

HALIFAX: The Department of Fisheries and Oceans investigated a deceased fin whale which washed ashore in Richmond County.

NSCC Strait Area Campus natural resources environmental technology student Celine Martell heard about the whale from a fellow L’Ardoise resident, so on March 19, she headed out to the site near St. Esprit.

Debbie Buott-Matheson, communications advisor with the Maritimes Region for Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed that it was a 63-foot long female fin whale.

The DFO was notified of the whale on March 19 by the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS). DFO staff collected measurements, samples of skin, tissue and blubber, as well as baleen, Buott Matheson explained, noting these samples, along with photos, were sent to Quebec, the lead region on scientific analysis.