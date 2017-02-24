Margaret Ann (Peggy) Small – Mabou / Westmount

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Small passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 in Parkstone Enhanced Care, Halifax.

She was born June 29, 1924 in Inverness County, daughter of the late Danny Sandy and Jessie Agnes (Cameron) MacNeil of Mabou.

She is survived by daughters Carolyn Anne Pickering (Dale); Estelle (Patrick Kilhenny); and son Donald (Janice); and grandchildren Jodi Ann (Clayton Moore), Tara Leigh; Neil (Leanne Jones); and Nikki (Chris Walton) and special niece Anne (Small) and Rory MacNeil. She is also survived by her brother Eddie and sisters Maud (Omer) Campbell and Catherine MacDonald and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband John William (Jack) Small (54 years married) and daughter Janie, and brothers Alex, Neil, Joseph (Joe), Edward and sisters, Annie Mae Rankin-MacDonald, Rebecca MacNeil, Betty MacDonald and Belle Campbell.

Peggy lived, with more fun and good laughs than heartaches, in Dartmouth, Iona, Westmount and Mabou throughout her adult life. She cherished her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and numerous family pets deeply. She loved tea and sweets and a good game of cards and was a proud member of the MacNeil Clan, doing her best to abide by the Clan motto “Buaidh No Bas”, or Conquer or Die. In her lifetime, she grew to be her own prototype, a unique character with a great attitude about life.

She passed along to her children a love of quality cooking and the values of humour, caring for family and had a deep sense of friendship, making new friends in her later years in Shannex in Halifax. The family thanks Shannex and its staff for its care of her and appreciation for her during her time there.

Resting in St. Mary’s Church, Mabou on Monday from 1-1:45 pm. from where funeral mass will be offered at 2:00pm with Rev. Bernie MacDonald presiding, burial will take place at a later date in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Westmount.

Memorial donations can be made to your local animal shelters (Peggy loved animals), L’Arche Cape Breton.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the Family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca