Margaret Wanita Heard

HEARD, Margaret Wanita (nee Landry)

Passed peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Harry Heard. Loving mother of Mary Claire (David) Smith, Laura (Dave) Livermore and Karen (Bruce) Dennison. Cherished grandmother of Christene, Rebecca, Emily and Kathryn Smith, Melina and Evan Livermore and Noah Dennison. Dear sister of Rose, Roy (Carmel), Ralph (Monica), Richard (Melba), Barb (Jim), Elinor (Blaine) and the late Larry (Delphine).

Thank you to the professional staff at Hospice Simcoe for their kind, attentive and dedicated care to our mom (Bingo Queen) in her final days. May she rest in peace.

In keeping with Margaret’s wishes, cremation has taken place and service will not be held. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Hospice Simcoe. Messages of condolence can be left at www.peacefultransition.ca.

Charitable donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to the following organization:

Hospice Simcoe

326 Penetanguishene Road, Barrie, Ontario, L4M 7C2

Tel: 705-722-5995