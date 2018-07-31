Mariners reclaim top spot

RICHMOND COUNTY: The Isle Madame Mariners (10-6) have reclaimed the top spot in the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA).

The Inverness Athletics (9-3) are just half a game back of the Mariners. The Athletics had led the league until recently.

Rounding out the league are the Little Anse Hawks (8-7), the Petit de Grat Red Caps (7-11), the Port Hawkesbury Bucs (6-10), and the St. Peter’s Royals (5-8).

On Tuesday of last week, the Mariners visited the Bucs. The final was a 9-8 Mariner win.

Drake Boudreau was the winning pitcher, and Peter Clow took the loss.

Leading the way for the Mariners were Dobson Boudreau, a homer and a double; Zach Bond, three singles; and Joel Fougere, a double and triple. For Port Hawkesbury, leading hitters were Lucien Gerroir, two singles and two RBIs, and Greg Rioux, a double and a triple.

On July 25, the Hawks scored an 8-3 win over the Mariners.

The winning pitcher was Rod Samson, and Dylan David took the loss. The leading hitter for the Mariners was Zack Bond, going three-for-four with a run. Bringing the bat around for the Hawks was Brandon Boudreau, going two-for-four with a homer and four RBIs.

Last Friday, the top two teams in the league went head-to-head in a doubleheader in Petit de Grat, with each team taking a win.

Justin Brann led the Athletics to an 11-6 win on the mound, tossing eight strikeouts in the process. He also led the offense by going three-for-five with two runs and two RBIs.

Zack Bond took the loss for Isle Madame. He was also good with the stick, going three-for-four with two runs.

The Mariners won the second game 5-4. Travis Landry threw five strikeouts for the win, and Quarrie Gillis threw two Ks in the loss. Leading offense for Inverness was Sandy Sofan (going three-for-four with an RBI) and leading the offense for the Mariners was Ethan Dorey, with a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning, and Dylan David, two RBIs.

On Sunday, the Bucs visited the Red Caps for a doubleheader. The first game was a 9-8 Petit de Grat win, and the second was a 4-3 win for Port Hawkesbury.

In that first game, Don Fougere took the win on the mound, and Jayden Muise was the losing pitcher. Red Cap David Paupin had two RBIs, and for Port Hawkesbury Kyle Mcnamara drove in three RBIs.

Spencer Mcnamara took the win in game two, and Paupin took the loss. Scoring for Port Hawkesbury was Damian MacInnis, who went four-for-four. He also had four singles in the first game.

Petit de Grat saw Maurice Boudreau and Warren Benoit both manage two hits.

The Bucs, on Monday, showed no one can take anything for granted in the RABA, as Port Hawkesbury dropped the league-leading Mariners 12-9. The win moved the Bucs from last place into fifth place.

Lucien Gerroir pitched seven innings for the win, and Mike Diggdon took the Mariner loss.

For Port Hawkesbury, Kyle Burns knocked in three RBIs, and Cameron MacDougall scored two runners. On the Mariner side, Dobson Boudreau went two-for-three with three runs and three RBIs.