‘Marion Bridge’ all summer at Strathspey

MABOU: Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou is very happy to partner with Cape Breton University Boardmore Playhouse Director, Todd Hiscock, presenting a fresh and uniquely entertaining theatrical event during the summer of 2017.

Marion Bridge debuts at Strathspey on Monday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

In this world-acclaimed production, three women in their thirties come “home” to the East Coast to be with their dying mother. Each in their own way tries to deal with the painful loneliness brought about by the lives they have chosen for themselves. The three women are a curious, troubled bunch.

Agnes, whose hand is rarely without a drink, fled their rural Canadian home to make her way as an actor in Toronto; she’s brought her personal theatrics with her on this trip home. Theresa is a nun who farms with her convent; a sliver of doubt has entered her life. And then there’s Louise, who has all but retreated from adult life in favour of disappearing into the world of soap operas and serials.

Starring in this production are Lindsay Thompson as Agnes, Bonnie MacLeod as Theresa and Jenna Lahey as Louise.

The New York Times wrote this about Marion Bridge.

“This moving drama, which tiptoes toward sentimentality without ever reaching it, is the most surprising play that [MacIvor’s] ever written. When was the last time you saw a drama about three distinct, complex women that had nothing to do with their relationships with men?”

After the July 17 debut, performances will take place July 24, 31 and August 14, all at Strathspey Place.

Tickets are available on-line at: www.strathspeyplace.com or by phoning (902) 945-5300.